Previous
Photo 1634
Black-Eyed Susan Over Gayfeather Buds
“Every day, set your mind in the right direction. Find something to be grateful for.”
—Joel Osteen
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1949
photos
145
followers
142
following
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st July 2023 8:01am
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
buds
,
“black-eyed
,
gayfeather
,
susan”
Diana
ace
So beauiful, I don't know the buds.
July 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
July 2nd, 2023
