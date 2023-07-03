I hiked the Pine Mountain West trail this morning first going clockwise with a trip to the overlook. Then I hiked it again counter clockwise. It was about 87 degrees out when I finished and I logged 4.25 miles and was completely wet from the heat and humidity. I'm not sure how I'm going to feel hiking in the Rockies in low humidity... I've been told that the dryness takes the moisture right out of your body. I think I will definitely like the predicted temperature range of 35F-70F. Needless to say I drank a ton of water this morning and continue to do so this afternoon. YouIf interested you can read more about the trail here: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/georgia/pine-mountain-trail