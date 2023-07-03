Previous
Pine Mountain West Trail by kvphoto
Pine Mountain West Trail

I hiked the Pine Mountain West trail this morning first going clockwise with a trip to the overlook. Then I hiked it again counter clockwise. It was about 87 degrees out when I finished and I logged 4.25 miles and was completely wet from the heat and humidity. I'm not sure how I'm going to feel hiking in the Rockies in low humidity... I've been told that the dryness takes the moisture right out of your body. I think I will definitely like the predicted temperature range of 35F-70F. Needless to say I drank a ton of water this morning and continue to do so this afternoon. YouIf interested you can read more about the trail here: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/georgia/pine-mountain-trail
Diana ace
It sounds as if you have some excitment ahead of you. Lovely capture and scene.
July 3rd, 2023  
