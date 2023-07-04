Previous
Happy 4th of July by kvphoto
Happy 4th of July

To my US friends... happy independence day. I saw this party boat the other day when I was hiking at Red Top Mountain State Park and thought it was decorated nicely to celebrate the 4th of July.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

KV


@kvphoto

Heather
A great shot for the occasion! Love the light on the water! And Happy Independence Day!
July 4th, 2023  
Mags
Happy 4th to you and Kate, KV!
July 4th, 2023  
Diane
Nice shot for July 4!
July 4th, 2023  
Islandgirl
Happy 4th of July!
Nice looking boat!
July 4th, 2023  
Corinne C
A lovely capture. Happy 4th of July!
July 4th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
Nice
July 4th, 2023  
