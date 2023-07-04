Sign up
Previous
Photo 1636
Happy 4th of July
To my US friends... happy independence day. I saw this party boat the other day when I was hiking at Red Top Mountain State Park and thought it was decorated nicely to celebrate the 4th of July.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
6
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1951
photos
146
followers
143
following
448% complete
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th June 2023 9:05am
united states
,
holiday
,
boat
,
lake
,
patriotic
,
houseboat
,
4th of july
,
independence day
,
allatoona lake
Heather
ace
A great shot for the occasion! Love the light on the water! And Happy Independence Day!
July 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Happy 4th to you and Kate, KV!
July 4th, 2023
Diane
ace
Nice shot for July 4!
July 4th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Happy 4th of July!
Nice looking boat!
July 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely capture. Happy 4th of July!
July 4th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 4th, 2023
Nice looking boat!