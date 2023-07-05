Sign up
Short Horned Grasshopper
I was photographing this lanceleaf blanketflower when one of the petals moved... it took me a minute to see the short horned grasshopper perched on one of the three ray florets. Then the shot became more about the insect.
5th July 2023
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
flower
macro
bloom
grasshopper
lanceleaf blanketflower
PhotoCrazy
ace
So cool! I would have missed it! Wonderfully captured.
July 5th, 2023
Heather
ace
Wonderful! I love surprises like that! A super capture of the grasshopper, and glorious light and colours! Fav
July 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous image
July 5th, 2023
