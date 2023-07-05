Previous
Short Horned Grasshopper by kvphoto
Photo 1637

Short Horned Grasshopper

I was photographing this lanceleaf blanketflower when one of the petals moved... it took me a minute to see the short horned grasshopper perched on one of the three ray florets. Then the shot became more about the insect.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
So cool! I would have missed it! Wonderfully captured.
July 5th, 2023  
Wonderful! I love surprises like that! A super capture of the grasshopper, and glorious light and colours! Fav
July 5th, 2023  
A fabulous image
July 5th, 2023  
