Previous
Tundra Community Trail by kvphoto
Photo 1678

Tundra Community Trail

This rock formation is at the end of the Tindra trail at an altitude over 12k feet. We hiked this yesterday. Today I have been busy checking and packing my backpack for my trip which brings tomorrow. Excited!
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Terrific capture.
August 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Magnificent sight and capture.
August 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise