Photo 1678
Tundra Community Trail
This rock formation is at the end of the Tindra trail at an altitude over 12k feet. We hiked this yesterday. Today I have been busy checking and packing my backpack for my trip which brings tomorrow. Excited!
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
1
KV
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1993
photos
143
followers
141
following
459% complete
1678
4
2
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
14th August 2023 2:51pm
rocky-mountain-national-park
mittens (Marilyn)
Terrific capture.
August 15th, 2023
Diana
Magnificent sight and capture.
August 15th, 2023
