Photo 1679
Alberta Falls
On day 1 of my Rocky Mountain backpacking trip we set off from Bear Lake at 7:45 am and Alberta Falls was about one mile into the hike.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
2
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2005
photos
142
followers
140
following
463% complete
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
Tags
waterfall
,
rocky mountain national park
,
alberta falls
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
September 10th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful place to find on your hike
September 10th, 2023
