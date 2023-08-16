Previous
Next
Alberta Falls by kvphoto
Photo 1679

Alberta Falls

On day 1 of my Rocky Mountain backpacking trip we set off from Bear Lake at 7:45 am and Alberta Falls was about one mile into the hike.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
463% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
September 10th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a beautiful place to find on your hike
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise