Kayak Fishing

"If people concentrated on the really important things in life, there'd be a shortage of fishing poles."



--Doug Larson--and maybe a shortage of kayaks too! I had a good day on the river yesterday. I caught a variety of fish including the smallest... a Brim (a type of sunfish), catfish (pictured), a shad (typically a bait fish... very silvery & pretty), and a freshwater drum. The drum was over 5 lbs... I had a hard time picking up the net. They went right back into the river after I caught them.