In the Web by kvphoto
Photo 1717

In the Web

"The spider's touch, how exquisitely fine!
Feels at each thread, and lives along the line."

--Alexander Pope
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

KV

Heather ace
A beautiful capture of the sunlit threads and the busy spider in the centre! Lovely bokeh too! Fav
September 30th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow, excellent detail of that web
September 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic web shot
September 30th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
September 30th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice one
September 30th, 2023  
