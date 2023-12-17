Sign up
Photo 1799
Pinwheel Motion
"A pinwheel also needs wind. And with our actions, and our intentions, we can be that wind. We have to be those agents of change for the young people and their families in our communities."
Josh Charles
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
5
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2120
photos
145
followers
139
following
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th December 2023 4:15pm
motion
,
pinwheel
Lin
ace
Wow - this is awesome - a must fav
December 18th, 2023
Heather
ace
Fabulous colours and motion capture! Fav
December 18th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic!
December 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful colours!
December 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 18th, 2023
