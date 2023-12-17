Previous
Next
Pinwheel Motion by kvphoto
Photo 1799

Pinwheel Motion

"A pinwheel also needs wind. And with our actions, and our intentions, we can be that wind. We have to be those agents of change for the young people and their families in our communities."

Josh Charles
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
493% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Wow - this is awesome - a must fav
December 18th, 2023  
Heather ace
Fabulous colours and motion capture! Fav
December 18th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic!
December 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful colours!
December 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise