Angels On High

Angels we have heard on high...

Sweetly singing o’er the plains,

And the mountains in reply...

Echoing their joyous strains.



Gloria, in excelsis Deo!

Gloria, in excelsis Deo!



--So glad I flew my drone this morning and saw this glorious sunrise above my home. Seeing the image made me think of this beautiful Christmas carol. Wishing you all a very happy holiday season.