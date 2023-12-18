Previous
Angels On High by kvphoto
Photo 1800

Angels On High

Angels we have heard on high...
Sweetly singing o’er the plains,
And the mountains in reply...
Echoing their joyous strains.

Gloria, in excelsis Deo!
Gloria, in excelsis Deo!

--So glad I flew my drone this morning and saw this glorious sunrise above my home. Seeing the image made me think of this beautiful Christmas carol. Wishing you all a very happy holiday season.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
493% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
So beautiful! I love how the sun is just popping out above the silhouetted land! Fav! (Thank you, KV. And a happy holiday to you and Kate as well)
December 18th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
A glorious start. Warm wishes for the festive season to you too!
December 18th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture and timing.
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise