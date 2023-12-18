Sign up
Photo 1800
Angels On High
Angels we have heard on high...
Sweetly singing o’er the plains,
And the mountains in reply...
Echoing their joyous strains.
Gloria, in excelsis Deo!
Gloria, in excelsis Deo!
--So glad I flew my drone this morning and saw this glorious sunrise above my home. Seeing the image made me think of this beautiful Christmas carol. Wishing you all a very happy holiday season.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
3
2
Heather
ace
So beautiful! I love how the sun is just popping out above the silhouetted land! Fav! (Thank you, KV. And a happy holiday to you and Kate as well)
December 18th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
A glorious start. Warm wishes for the festive season to you too!
December 18th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture and timing.
December 18th, 2023
