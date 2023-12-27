Previous
Almost A Full House by kvphoto
Photo 1810

Almost A Full House

Another gray day here in Acworth, Georgia... I was hoping for some blue skies. We saw a tiny bit of sun today which was an improvement over the past few days. I hope you had some sunshine and happiness today.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
495% complete

Cathy
I love it!
December 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Your birds are loving this feeder.
December 27th, 2023  
Heather ace
Delightful! (I love the one half-way up with its head stuck in the hole trying to get a good feed). Fav! (We are getting similar weather from the sound of things. I crave the sun!!!)
December 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice find and capture.
December 27th, 2023  
