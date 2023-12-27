Sign up
Previous
Photo 1810
Almost A Full House
Another gray day here in Acworth, Georgia... I was hoping for some blue skies. We saw a tiny bit of sun today which was an improvement over the past few days. I hope you had some sunshine and happiness today.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
4
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th December 2023 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
feeder
,
sony-a7rv
Cathy
I love it!
December 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Your birds are loving this feeder.
December 27th, 2023
Heather
ace
Delightful! (I love the one half-way up with its head stuck in the hole trying to get a good feed). Fav! (We are getting similar weather from the sound of things. I crave the sun!!!)
December 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice find and capture.
December 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
