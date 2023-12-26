Sign up
Previous
Photo 1809
Looking Back
"Looking back we see with great clarity, and what once appeared as difficulties now reveal themselves as blessings."
--Dan Millman
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
7
7
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2129
photos
145
followers
138
following
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
26th December 2023 2:48pm
christmas
,
bird
,
bokeh
,
cardinal
,
perch
,
redbird
,
sony-s7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
December 26th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Perfect shot...Gorgeous bird.
December 26th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
December 26th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous capture.
December 26th, 2023
Heather
ace
A super capture of this beautiful cardinal! Great focus, composition, and bokeh! A great shot for this quote, too! Fav
December 26th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
How beautiful!
December 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
December 26th, 2023
