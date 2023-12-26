Previous
Looking Back by kvphoto
Photo 1809

Looking Back

"Looking back we see with great clarity, and what once appeared as difficulties now reveal themselves as blessings."

--Dan Millman
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
December 26th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Perfect shot...Gorgeous bird.
December 26th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
December 26th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous capture.
December 26th, 2023  
Heather ace
A super capture of this beautiful cardinal! Great focus, composition, and bokeh! A great shot for this quote, too! Fav
December 26th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
How beautiful!
December 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
December 26th, 2023  
