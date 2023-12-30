Previous
Busy Day at the Feeder by kvphoto
Busy Day at the Feeder

The cardinal made a move and the other birds on the feeder took flight.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Heather ace
A great capture of this little drama! Fav
December 30th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
December 30th, 2023  
Bec ace
Love this
December 30th, 2023  
