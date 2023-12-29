Sign up
Photo 1812
Crepe Myrtle Snack
I thought my crepe myrtle looked funny and then I noticed the squirrel sitting in it having a snack. I grabbed my camera and got one in focus shot through the glass in my back door.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
29th December 2023 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
snack
,
crepe-myrtle
