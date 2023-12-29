Previous
Crepe Myrtle Snack by kvphoto
Photo 1812

Crepe Myrtle Snack

I thought my crepe myrtle looked funny and then I noticed the squirrel sitting in it having a snack. I grabbed my camera and got one in focus shot through the glass in my back door.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise