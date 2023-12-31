Previous
Bluebirds by kvphoto
Photo 1814

Bluebirds

"The bluebird carries the sky on his back."

--Henry David Thoreau--We finally had a sunny day today... the sun and seeing the bluebirds today made my day! Hope your day was fabulous and wishing you all a Happy New Year.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how pretty is this! everything is perfect
December 31st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Terrific shot...Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful! Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise