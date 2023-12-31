Sign up
Previous
Photo 1814
Bluebirds
"The bluebird carries the sky on his back."
--Henry David Thoreau--We finally had a sunny day today... the sun and seeing the bluebirds today made my day! Hope your day was fabulous and wishing you all a Happy New Year.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
3
4
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how pretty is this! everything is perfect
December 31st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Terrific shot...Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful! Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2023
