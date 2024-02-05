Previous
Yellow-bellied Sapsucker by kvphoto
Photo 1850

Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

This beautiful woodpecker visited the suet feeder before checking out a nearby oak tree.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Casablanca ace
What a beauty ❤️
February 6th, 2024  
Heather ace
A super shot with the white background to show off the colours of this beauty and with the rugged brown tree trunk for contrast! Fav
February 6th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Amazing capture
February 6th, 2024  
