Photo 1848
Photo 1848
Bill-wiping
This little cutie was cleaning his beak... a little eastern bluebird hygiene. want to know more about this behavior?
https://www.sialis.org/bill-wiping/
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th February 2024 10:02am
bird
beak
hygiene
eastern-bluebird
sony-a7rv
bill-wiping
Corinne C
ace
A stunning image
February 4th, 2024
