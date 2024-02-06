Previous
White-breasted Nuthatch by kvphoto
Photo 1851

White-breasted Nuthatch

"Life is like a camera. Focus on what's important. Capture the good times. And if things don't work out, just take another shot."

--Ziad K. Abdelnour
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Heather ace
A great capture! I love how they walk upside down! Fav
February 6th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Another amazing photo! You must not only have a fantastic camera but also patience.
February 6th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful blue bird
February 6th, 2024  
