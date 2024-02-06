Sign up
Photo 1851
White-breasted Nuthatch
"Life is like a camera. Focus on what's important. Capture the good times. And if things don't work out, just take another shot."
--Ziad K. Abdelnour
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
3
5
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
11
3
5
365
ILCE-7RM5
6th February 2024 3:16pm
tree
bird
white-breasted-nuthatch
sony-a7rv
Heather
ace
A great capture! I love how they walk upside down! Fav
February 6th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Another amazing photo! You must not only have a fantastic camera but also patience.
February 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful blue bird
February 6th, 2024
