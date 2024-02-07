Sign up
Photo 1852
Crescent Moonrise
"Perhaps the crescent moon smiles in doubt at being told that it is a fragment awaiting perfection."
--Rabindranath Tagore
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
5
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
trees
black&white
moonrise
monotone
crescent-moon
Heather
ace
A super capture! I love that white sliver of a crescent behind the silhouetted trees and against the grey sky! Fav!
February 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely seen between the branches.
February 7th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture.
February 7th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautifully captured
February 7th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Great shot
February 7th, 2024
