Photo 1853
Love is in the Air
These two black-capped chickadees seemed to be courting one another.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2185
photos
155
followers
142
following
507% complete
9
1
365
ILCE-7RM5
8th February 2024 3:24pm
Public
birds
pine-tree
courting
sony-a7rv
black-capped-chickadees
Cathy Donohoue
ace
The do look like that is what they are doing. Lovely shot and nice diffuse background.
February 8th, 2024
