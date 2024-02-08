Previous
Love is in the Air by kvphoto
Photo 1853

Love is in the Air

These two black-capped chickadees seemed to be courting one another.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
507% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cathy Donohoue ace
The do look like that is what they are doing. Lovely shot and nice diffuse background.
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise