Trouble in Paradise by kvphoto
Trouble in Paradise

I'm not sure what started this quarrel between these two brown-headed cowbirds but the female looks particularly angelic so I can't see that it was her fault.

More info on these birds... if you get a chance listen to their sounds... it is a very unique bird call in my opinion.

https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Brown-headed_Cowbird/overview
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Corinne C ace
Great timing!
February 10th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great shot! I love the fans of the open wings of the male and, yes, that angelic expression of the female (Nice subtle bokeh, too!) Fav (and what a cool bird call- kind of like a pebble dropping in a bucket of water followed by a one note whistle. Thanks for the link!)
February 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Incredible capture… the way their feet are holding on… ooo dear you can feel the aggression
February 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great action shot.
February 10th, 2024  
