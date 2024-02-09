Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1854
Trouble in Paradise
I'm not sure what started this quarrel between these two brown-headed cowbirds but the female looks particularly angelic so I can't see that it was her fault.
More info on these birds... if you get a chance listen to their sounds... it is a very unique bird call in my opinion.
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Brown-headed_Cowbird/overview
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2187
photos
156
followers
142
following
508% complete
View this month »
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
Latest from all albums
1850
303
304
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th February 2024 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
georgia
,
wings
,
bird-feeder
,
quarrel
,
sony-a7rv
,
brown-headed-cowbirds
Corinne C
ace
Great timing!
February 10th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great shot! I love the fans of the open wings of the male and, yes, that angelic expression of the female (Nice subtle bokeh, too!) Fav (and what a cool bird call- kind of like a pebble dropping in a bucket of water followed by a one note whistle. Thanks for the link!)
February 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Incredible capture… the way their feet are holding on… ooo dear you can feel the aggression
February 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great action shot.
February 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close