This is the what the solar eclipse looked like just before the end of totality. The red streaks are prominences... and we learned all about them in a special presentation from a NASA expert who is part of our photo workshop leadership team. You can read about prominences here: https://www.nasa.gov/image-article/what-solar-prominence/ FYI: thanks for the well wishes for our weather... it was perfect viewing weather in Greenville, Missouri.