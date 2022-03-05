Sign up
Palo Duro Canyon Rock Formation
The rock formations at Palo Duro Canyon State Park in Texas were so different and unique.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th March 2022 2:03pm
texas
,
rock formation
,
palo duro state park
Heather
ace
Such stunning colours! Fav
March 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the contrast of red rock and blue sky.
March 7th, 2022
