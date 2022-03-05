Previous
Palo Duro Canyon Rock Formation by kvphoto
262 / 365

Palo Duro Canyon Rock Formation

The rock formations at Palo Duro Canyon State Park in Texas were so different and unique.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

KV

@kvphoto
Photo Details

Heather ace
Such stunning colours! Fav
March 7th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the contrast of red rock and blue sky.
March 7th, 2022  
