Previous
Heavy Backpack by kvphoto
288 / 365

Heavy Backpack

My backpack was heavier than usual for my second solo night in the North Carolina backcountry. I packed in too much water… next time I will use a water filter and save some weight.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I am enjoying following your adventures.
October 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice image looks a fabulous area
October 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise