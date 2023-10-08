Sign up
Previous
288 / 365
Heavy Backpack
My backpack was heavier than usual for my second solo night in the North Carolina backcountry. I packed in too much water… next time I will use a water filter and save some weight.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Tags
heavy
,
backpack
,
oct23words
Susan Wakely
ace
I am enjoying following your adventures.
October 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice image looks a fabulous area
October 10th, 2023
