311 / 365
Japanese Red Maple Motion ICM
I used a tripod with a pan head to shoot this horizontal ICM but I had an assist with the wind blowing the leaves and branches on the tree.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
flowers
trees
icm
sony-a7rv
icm-1
Mags
ace
Very cool!
April 2nd, 2024
Heather
ace
Ooh, wow! A great effect! We can sure feel the wind! Fav
April 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great job! Looks amazing
April 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Fabulous result - excellent with all of those starting colours and lines
April 2nd, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent, just enough structure
April 2nd, 2024
