Japanese Red Maple Motion ICM by kvphoto
311 / 365

Japanese Red Maple Motion ICM

I used a tripod with a pan head to shoot this horizontal ICM but I had an assist with the wind blowing the leaves and branches on the tree.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
85% complete

Mags ace
Very cool!
April 2nd, 2024  
Heather ace
Ooh, wow! A great effect! We can sure feel the wind! Fav
April 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great job! Looks amazing
April 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Fabulous result - excellent with all of those starting colours and lines
April 2nd, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Excellent, just enough structure
April 2nd, 2024  
