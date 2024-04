Lonely Road ICM

"It's a lonely road for those of us who choose to be remarkable, and the path of convention can sometimes be appealing. That path is paved with safe lives, middle of the road monotony, and little chance of failure. But where's the fun in being like everyone else out there?"



--Chris Guillebeau--don't worry... be happy... I know & appreciate all my 365 friends who are remarkable each & every day... thank you!!!