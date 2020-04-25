Front Door Guard.

This virus continues in our lives, every single day
I therefore found a another guard, to keep the germs at bay
Horace the Hedgehog stands out front, hid behind a log
He doesn’t move or run away, whether rain, sun or fog
-
He watches very carefully, prickles on his back
Walkers pass along the path, Oh! He might attack
Our postman risks his life each day, just to leave the mail
A lick from Horace’s stony tongue, would make him really pale
-
I wonder what’s affecting me; speaking to my guard
I think it’s all these locked in days, that’s making life so hard?
But let’s keep going staying safe, you know it’s what we do
And help each other on the phone, until this nightmare's through.