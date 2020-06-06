Is it any tastier down there Doris.

I just love sitting on the settee looking out through two panes of glass at my bird feeders in the front garden and often have many Goldfinches visiting. The most I've had at any one time is ten, 4 on the Sun Heart, 3 on the Niger Seeds and 3 waiting very patiently for the others to finish.



These Covid days the pavement going by my front garden has become so busy that it's not giving the birds time to eat as they are easily frightened away.



Hopefully as we get back to normal, so people won't need so much exercise and will leave my Tweety Pies alone. I need to keep my windows clean, and before you ask I only have a small patio at the back and no garden.