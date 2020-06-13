Goosey Gander

TAKE A GANDER AT THIS.



The lock down is easing, for some this is great

To escape from the home, visit families and mates

Some shops are reopening, as long as there’s space

To still keep your distance, in their shopping place

-

Yet Goosey’s not happy, he’s gone ridged and hard

He doesn’t like zoos, and in the most shops, he’s barred

He could go to churches, where some can now pray

What he wants is some water, a pond, or a wet spray

-

He’s been out in all weathers, yet still has a smirk

He’s beak has lost colour, his feet needs a twerk

They were yellow at a first, but now are off white

I’m sure this poor virus, has given Goosey a fright

-

New words have come out, that gives us some joy

Our PM has said; let’s have PODS as our ploy

He’s not talking peas, which would have been weird

But meeting in groups, that leaves families in tears

