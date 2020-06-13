Goosey Gander

The lock down is easing, for some this is great
To escape from the home, visit families and mates
Some shops are reopening, as long as there’s space
To still keep your distance, in their shopping place
-
Yet Goosey’s not happy, he’s gone ridged and hard
He doesn’t like zoos, and in the most shops, he’s barred
He could go to churches, where some can now pray
What he wants is some water, a pond, or a wet spray
-
He’s been out in all weathers, yet still has a smirk
He’s beak has lost colour, his feet needs a twerk
They were yellow at a first, but now are off white
I’m sure this poor virus, has given Goosey a fright
-
New words have come out, that gives us some joy
Our PM has said; let’s have PODS as our ploy
He’s not talking peas, which would have been weird
But meeting in groups, that leaves families in tears