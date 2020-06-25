My Circle of Friends

My circles of friends are so happy, that pubs will be opening soon

They’ve missed a good pint with mates; causing them so much doom

Churches are opening for pray, but remember you must not sing

Marriages can now take place, but it’s limited who’ll witness the ring

-

Restaurants open and start cooking, that food we really crave

But putting on weight is a danger, as gyms are silent as graves

We all need our hair cutting, as hairdressers sharpen their tools

Those home attempts with bowls, is making us look real fools

-

We can all go on holiday in England, to hotels and caravan site

Museums and cinemas will open, galleries are there for delight

July 4th is the date to remember, Independence Day in the States

But lockdown also reduces, as long as we are careful with our mates

-

Look at the picture with warnings; we must not go round and round

Stick to the rules and distance, just a metre is very little ground

This virus could quickly attack, for a second spike of disease

So we must really be careful, and treat those around us with ease

