My Circle of Friends

My circles of friends are so happy, that pubs will be opening soon
They’ve missed a good pint with mates; causing them so much doom
Churches are opening for pray, but remember you must not sing
Marriages can now take place, but it’s limited who’ll witness the ring
Restaurants open and start cooking, that food we really crave
But putting on weight is a danger, as gyms are silent as graves
We all need our hair cutting, as hairdressers sharpen their tools
Those home attempts with bowls, is making us look real fools
We can all go on holiday in England, to hotels and caravan site
Museums and cinemas will open, galleries are there for delight
July 4th is the date to remember, Independence Day in the States
But lockdown also reduces, as long as we are careful with our mates
Look at the picture with warnings; we must not go round and round
Stick to the rules and distance, just a metre is very little ground
This virus could quickly attack, for a second spike of disease
So we must really be careful, and treat those around us with ease