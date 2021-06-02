Previous
An Old Bisley Cotswold Cottage. by ladymagpie
Photo 1629

An Old Bisley Cotswold Cottage.

I've called this a cottage but it's a very nice house just down the lane from the seven springs you saw yesterday. I think this is one of the most beautiful homes in the village but there are many more similar to this. This was built in the mid 1600's.

It's made out of the local Cotswold stone, as all buildings are around here, don't think you would get planning permission to build anything in red brick, it would spoil the village. I must come back when all that wisteria comes out to see how pretty it is.

Just out of interest, there is a very famous author living just a few yards further down the lane. Jilly Cooper has written many super novels, and is associated with my football club Forest Green Rovers, and yes I have met her there.

I did say that this village has many interesting places, more to follow soon.

Mave
I would like to live opposite and look at it all the time.
June 2nd, 2021  
