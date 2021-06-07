Stone me this Milestone's Old.

I'm back in the village of Bisley again and found this old milestone just beside the lockup. I've done a bit of a history search and found out this dates from around early 1700's. Due to it being a preserved item, they have built a new Cotswold stone wall around it



The stone is made of limestone with a brass plaque which reads:



X MILES to GLOSTER



and also has the makers name of CLISSOLD



You will note that it is an early spelling of Gloucester and the X is the roman letter for 10 miles. It was on a direct cross-country route through the town of Painswick, the route has long gone but I've just realised that I saw another one on this route in a wood 11 years ago. That one has a V for 5 miles on it.



My Mr. Plod Brother Alan informs me that it was next to the lockup as prisoners were brought from a court in Bibury, which is on the other side of the Cotswold, and were heading for Gloucester Prison. The lockup was used as a night stop over.



So more history for you and there is a milestone spotters club, shall I tick this one off.



Keep Smiling