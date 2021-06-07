Previous
Next
Stone me this Milestone's Old. by ladymagpie
Photo 1634

Stone me this Milestone's Old.

I'm back in the village of Bisley again and found this old milestone just beside the lockup. I've done a bit of a history search and found out this dates from around early 1700's. Due to it being a preserved item, they have built a new Cotswold stone wall around it

The stone is made of limestone with a brass plaque which reads:

X MILES to GLOSTER

and also has the makers name of CLISSOLD

You will note that it is an early spelling of Gloucester and the X is the roman letter for 10 miles. It was on a direct cross-country route through the town of Painswick, the route has long gone but I've just realised that I saw another one on this route in a wood 11 years ago. That one has a V for 5 miles on it.

My Mr. Plod Brother Alan informs me that it was next to the lockup as prisoners were brought from a court in Bibury, which is on the other side of the Cotswold, and were heading for Gloucester Prison. The lockup was used as a night stop over.

So more history for you and there is a milestone spotters club, shall I tick this one off.

Keep Smiling
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise