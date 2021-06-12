SOS Call by Baby Blackbird

This morning as I was opening up the blinds and windows of the front porch, I could hear a strange call from a bird. It was making the same noise over and over again, but I didn't know where or what it was.



I then opened the back door and could hear the same call, but it was definitely coming from the front. I didn't think anymore about it and continued with my day as I wanted my breakfast.



This afternoon I decided to sit out on the back patio for a short time before the Wales football match on TV. Again I heard the same call but this time it was in a garden behind me. I had a quick search but sat back down after finding nothing.



The call suddenly got closer and then I noticed a male blackbird on the roof of next door's back porch, it was calling out but this wasn't the unusual call that I could hear. I realised it was much closer and slowly crept round to my neighbours garden where I found this baby blackbird calling out in distress standing inside the open porch.



There was nothing I could do, but at least it's Dad was keeping an eye on it as it hopped from place to place. I'm a Magpie of course so I took myself back indoors so that I didn't get accused of harming it. The call has now gone quiet.



Keep smiling.