Horace the Hedgehog

.

By Willy Worms Worth



Horace the hedgehog is feeling at home

He lives in my garden and doesn’t just roam

All the food that he eats is here near the ground

Slugs, snails and worms are easily found.



The birds drop seeds and sometimes a worm

He’s sits in his pot and awaits for his turn

To gather his food without moving to far

It’s fortunate he can’t climb the bird feeder bar.



At night we leave water and even some meat

Small piles of fresh apple, as fruit is a treat

But something’s not right, it’s still there next day

He still in his pot tucked up in some hay



I’m beginning to feel that Horace’s not real

The fruit is still there all covered in peel

The meat has gone green and the waters just fog

I think I’ve been coned to look after this Hog.



Keep smiling.

