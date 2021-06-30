Sign up
Photo 1657
Horace the Hedgehog
.
By Willy Worms Worth
Horace the hedgehog is feeling at home
He lives in my garden and doesn’t just roam
All the food that he eats is here near the ground
Slugs, snails and worms are easily found.
The birds drop seeds and sometimes a worm
He’s sits in his pot and awaits for his turn
To gather his food without moving to far
It’s fortunate he can’t climb the bird feeder bar.
At night we leave water and even some meat
Small piles of fresh apple, as fruit is a treat
But something’s not right, it’s still there next day
He still in his pot tucked up in some hay
I’m beginning to feel that Horace’s not real
The fruit is still there all covered in peel
The meat has gone green and the waters just fog
I think I’ve been coned to look after this Hog.
Keep smiling.
30th June 2021
Lady Magpie
