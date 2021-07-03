Mrs. Blackbird does Suck-Seed.

Another wet day, although this afternoon the sun has just come out. So we are back to my bird feeders to see what is around. I have just renewed a couple of my feeders and they were quite busy with the sparrows and goldfinches throwing lots of seeds onto the ground.



Mrs. Blackbird's not daft, why all that fuss trying to hang on to the cages and narrow ledges when you can just wander around and pick up all the falling seeds. She does however have to battle with the wood pigeons to see who is quickest, it's a bit like the birdies Olympic Games.



Now I just enjoying the sport on the television, first watching a young English girl winning a tennis match at Wimbledon. Now to prepare for the football match tonight wherer England take on Ukraine in a European Cup match in Rome.



SO COME ON ENGLAND, keep me smiling please.