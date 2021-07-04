I think it Might Rain.

After the excitement of Englands thrashing of Ukraine last night 4-0, today was looking to be a rather dismal day. No tennis at Wimbledon, I have to wait until next Tuesday and Wednesday for football, England cricket looks doughtful due to rain and in the Formula One motor racing, Britains Lewis Hamilton was having problems with his car.



I decided to look outside at the weather to see if I should venture out, this is what I found. Black clouds all around and reports that there woud be heavy showers on and off all day.



So therefore it has to be a lazy day, update my football stats website, and watch the birds all day. Fortunately my youngest Son turned up unexpectently from the Midlands which made the day a lot better, although he caught me eating a packet of crisps.



So that's it, I've just refilled all the bird feeders, and watched a little TV before thinking of making my evening meal. Hope you're having a better day than my boring day, but at least there is one thing I will do.



That's I keep smilling.