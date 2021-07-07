Just looking over a Wall

Not far from home and again on the highest part of the area above my village, I made a quick stop and looked over the wall and across the valley. On the other side is another village called Westrip, the area I bought my first modern home, I had a little cottage before with an outside loo.



The small section of trees on the left of the skyline, and just below the dark clouds, is called The Fuzzes, probably because most trees were fir trees. I used to take the children and our collie dog walking up there. The children would run around whilst the collie called Ruddie, would try and round them up. By the way the children that the dog tried to round up are now 55, 53 and the baby is just 51.



There was a special tree in the middle of this wood called The Wishing Tree. The reason being that 2 trees had grown upwards before joining together into one trunk, it looked like a wishbone. You stand between the trunks and make a wish. Unfortunately I'm still not a millionairess.



I've said it before but I've lived in the Stroud Valleys for most of my life, and certainly wouldn't want to live anywhere else.



Keep smiling.