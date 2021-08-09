Homes on the Hillside

Thought I better pop out and find a lovely picture for today. I didn't have to travel far, in fact this was less than a mile from my home, to look over another of our 5 valleys. If you think of a starfish, then that's what the valleys look like with the main town of Stroud in the centre.



We are looking over to Rodborough Common with the Rodborough Fort in the trees top left. My late Sister Mo's ashes, along with her husband's, is just below the fort near to their home, I can actually make out the bush where they rest.



There are many houses built on the side of the valleys but just think of the views they must have whilst washing up at the kitchen sink, taking that they are in the front of some and at the rear of others. Not surprisingly everywhere you go in my valleys you have views like this and properties with these views can be a little bit more expensive.



I've lived here for the majority of my life and wouldn't want to move away from the area. The only problem these days is having very dodgy knees with my very wonky legs not working very well; there are too many hills to climb.



It's looks better with the picture enlarged. Keep smiling.

