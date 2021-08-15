Dark Clouds over the Village Sports Field

For a small village at the bottom of the hill, it surprising all the amenities they have for all the villagers. The usual pub, a lovely church and of course the village hall where there are many activities available. My big ugly Brother even goes down there on Friday morning for a bacon butty and a coffee with other pensioners.



The sport activities and wonderful to, here you can see the covers over the cricket pitch and in the distance one of the goalpost for football. There is a tennis court behind the camera on the left and you might see all the outdoor gym apparatus’ just to the left, they have several teams for the men, women and children playing in leagues.



No wonder all the strange people in the village look slim, even with a Chinese takeaway in the village, I get warn out just looking at all these things but was about to try them all out when the skies overhead darkened and I didn't want to get my hair wet. See all the rain clouds coming in.



Hope you believe me, keep smiling.

