I'm now my own Doctor

This is just for that smile.



What is going on with the NHS, now I'm much older, they keep wanting tests, and you have to do it yourself as well. A month ago I was sent a new method to test for bowl cancer, it was better than the previous method and you then just send a single sample away for testing. (I call it put your poo in the postbox)



Now I get a kit to do my own urine test and this kit arrived. You also have to download a app to your phone, good job I had a suitable phone. Si here is the kit and you have to be a contortionist to use it, well if your my size, then after using the test kit you have to scan the results and it said normal we will inform your doctor.



I am sure they are just taking the p**s, also there is one word on this kit that might sum me up - DIPSTICK. I look forward to receiving my stethoscope next and we can make all the doctors redundent.



Keep smiling.