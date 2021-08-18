I'm now my own Doctor

What is going on with the NHS, now I'm much older, they keep wanting tests, and you have to do it yourself as well. A month ago I was sent a new method to test for bowl cancer, it was better than the previous method and you then just send a single sample away for testing. (I call it put your poo in the postbox)
Now I get a kit to do my own urine test and this kit arrived. You also have to download a app to your phone, good job I had a suitable phone. Si here is the kit and you have to be a contortionist to use it, well if your my size, then after using the test kit you have to scan the results and it said normal we will inform your doctor.
I am sure they are just taking the p**s, also there is one word on this kit that might sum me up - DIPSTICK. I look forward to receiving my stethoscope next and we can make all the doctors redundent.