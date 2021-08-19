Previous
I Needed a Lot of Bottle by ladymagpie
Photo 1707

I Needed a Lot of Bottle

Let's go back to another part of my long past, think late 1950's or early 1960's and this was Hudson's Dairy in my nearby town. For some reason I used to work here at weekends and had to be here at 5.00am in the morning. I think my Dad got me the job so he didn’t have to give me pocket money.

There used to be a canopy or roof over this driveway and the first two big doors were opening into the milk bottling room and washing machines. The electric milk floats were lined up under the canopy and the crates of milk loaded onto the vehicles.

I used to be on one of those milk floats with an old gentleman called Mr. Brown and another chap. Mr. Brown always used to get grumpy with me, mainly because I could never remember how many bottles of milk I left at each house I visited. Obviously he needed to know what to charge each week when he collected the money.

I hated getting up so early and even today don't like any early mornings, not that I have any. The only good thing about the job was that about 8.30am we would stop off at Mr. Brown's cottage and his wife would make us a cup of tea and bacon rolls.

So there you go, at the age of 13 or 14 I had a lot of bottle to do this job, milk bottles that is. Today you see it's now a Kebab & Burger House which would be much better job and for my tummy.

Keep smiling.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Lady Magpie

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
467% complete

Rosie Kind ace
It's funny looking back on the jobs we did in our teens. I worked in greenhouses disbudding carnations. I also worked in Raynes Smith pork pie factory. I have never eaten a pork pie since although my hubby loves them
August 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
What a lovely old building - enjoyed the narrative, too - A fav for me ♥
August 19th, 2021  
Barbara Paquette ace
Great reminiscing! I was a sign painter during my young days, and many years later after having moved away, I would return and get such a kick out of seeing my work.
August 19th, 2021  
Bep
Love your narrative.
August 19th, 2021  
