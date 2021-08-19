I Needed a Lot of Bottle

Let's go back to another part of my long past, think late 1950's or early 1960's and this was Hudson's Dairy in my nearby town. For some reason I used to work here at weekends and had to be here at 5.00am in the morning. I think my Dad got me the job so he didn’t have to give me pocket money.



There used to be a canopy or roof over this driveway and the first two big doors were opening into the milk bottling room and washing machines. The electric milk floats were lined up under the canopy and the crates of milk loaded onto the vehicles.



I used to be on one of those milk floats with an old gentleman called Mr. Brown and another chap. Mr. Brown always used to get grumpy with me, mainly because I could never remember how many bottles of milk I left at each house I visited. Obviously he needed to know what to charge each week when he collected the money.



I hated getting up so early and even today don't like any early mornings, not that I have any. The only good thing about the job was that about 8.30am we would stop off at Mr. Brown's cottage and his wife would make us a cup of tea and bacon rolls.



So there you go, at the age of 13 or 14 I had a lot of bottle to do this job, milk bottles that is. Today you see it's now a Kebab & Burger House which would be much better job and for my tummy.



Keep smiling.

