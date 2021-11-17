River Crossing

Yesterday I took you to the beginning of the cycle track on the old railway that closed in the 1960's. I told you about the river that ran parallel to the track but slightly down a bank, followed by my story of crossing the river on some very wobbly stones and logs.



I suddenly remembered that I might have taken a picture of it, so after searching my files here it is. I did take the picture but some time ago.



I'm stood on the trackside bank, and that's the little island on the other side. The geocache was hidden inside a tree on the opposite side.



The first problem was stepping off the bank down onto the first wobbly stone, in fact they are wood blocks from a tree trunk, but two were missing and replaced by branches. Once I got my balance it was a case of one leap at a time, just look at the distance from the centre log to the next round block.



I made it and got my composure before following my hand held GPS to the tree with the geocache in. After signing the log I suddenly realised that I had to come back again, note the step down onto the uneven log. I was glad to make it back without getting wet, but I wouldn't do it again.



Now promise you won't laugh, but the water was probably only about 6 inches deep, so I could have taken my shoes off and roll up my jeans, but that would have defeated my challenge. The geocache is no longer there so others won't have the exciting experience that I did at the time.



Keep smiling.