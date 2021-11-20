The Forgotten Stream

On one of my little walks round my village, I call it the loop and walk it to stretch my legs; you pass this small view of running water. It is however a little stream that comes down from the woods and onwards to the valley below.



I would imagine that many years ago it was an obvious stream that perhaps families used for water. As the village has grown and houses have been built, this little stream has vanished from view with culverts taking the water under gardens and roads.



This 3 foot space is the only place that it can be seen before disappearing under the village main road and its secret journey to the valley below. There are certain times when this stream shows its anger, any big storm and the water overflows onto the lane where it's in, and causes a fast flowing stream in the village main street before disappearing down the drains outside my home. I think we should name this "The Forgotten Stream", it’s certainly not the River Thames.



Keep smiling.