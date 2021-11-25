Previous
Next
Nutshell Bridge by ladymagpie
Photo 1805

Nutshell Bridge

We are looking at an unusual bridge on the Stroudwater Canal, and is just a few yards away from my first house I purchase in the 1970's. My eldest Son today lives just a few yards from it as well.

The bridge was built around 1776 and then it became known as Mr. Hills Bridge, he owned the Lower Mills estate down a steep track on the left. He lived in a house on the reverse of the building you see here, which he built in 1803, and this side was a warehouse that had a hoist to lower goods down to barges on the canal, built a year later in 1804. When and why it became known as Nutshell Bridge is unknown.

When Mr, Hill died in 1816 the warehouse was altered into a dwelling with the chimneys added and date marked for 1827. This side may have been turned into a boarding house for passengers on the canal. There was even an arched tunnel running under the road/track between the house and the warehouse, this has been blocked off today.

To me this is a landmark in my childhood and also the start of my children's life, having walked over and under it hundreds of times.

Keep smiling.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
494% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
so much character
November 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise