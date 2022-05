Blue is the Colour

I could break into song with "Blue is the colour, football is the game". Well, yes, I love my football but not Chelsea FC whose song it is. My colour is obviously green, and my club Forest Green Rovers.



This capture is my neighbours Concha bush, and every year I'm more and more impressed with it. The colour against the greenery around the rest of the garden is fantastic and I'm always drawn to it for a capture.



Keep smiling.