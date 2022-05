Ethel, ETHEL, I think we are being watched.

My bird feeders are very busy at the moment, and I have to refill the containers a couple of times a day. I'm also getting a bigger range of birds from Woody woodpecker the other day, loads of house sparrows, and these goldfinches several times a day.



At least it's stopping me from getting bored now the football season has ended, I can sit in my armchair and get many captures in comfort. The only problem now is my brain is overworking and I keep putting words and meanings to my captures.



Never mind, keep smiling.