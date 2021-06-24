By The Light Of The Silvery Moon

So tired from pelican tour . Left condo at 6:15am and back at condo 6pm. Long day but I'm pushing myself to go back out for full moon. Here is what I got yesterday as a practice.



This is what my mind wanted to capture and maybe at sometime in the year the moon does rise here. Tonight the moon rose way over to the right of the inlet and with the sun still up and the bank of clouds lining the horizon it was awhile before we spied the moon. This is another in camera double exposer, placing the moon shot where my mind insisted it go. Tomorrow is the actual Strawberry Full Moon. Wonder what my mind wants tomorrow?