Full Moon Project 2021

When I went to bed at 11:30, the rain had cleared and the clouds were gone. I had high hopes that this mornings early full moon with the added feature of an almost full eclipse was a go. I had the camera equipment ready and set the alarm for O Dark Thirty (3:45) lol. Knowing I would only be getting a close up of the moon and a dark sky a short walk to the driveway and I had my spot for my picture. It was a beautiful sight to see and the longest partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years.

The Blood Beaver November Full Moon brings my 2021 Full Moon project to eleven and I'm almost at the end of this journey. One more left to go.