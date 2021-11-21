Sign up
297 / 365
Follow The Leader
Got a glimpse of the sibling this morning as they headed back into the woods. Love my backyard.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Album
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st November 2021 8:17am
Tags
wood
,
foxes
