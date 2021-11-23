Sign up
300 / 365
Vulture Moon
This morning walk I spotted the setting moon behind the vulture tree. They’re Back …..
23rd November 2021
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
moon
,
vulture
amyK
ace
Great find
November 24th, 2021
katy
ace
fabulous composition! FAV
November 24th, 2021
